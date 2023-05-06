Suns' Kevin Durant Talks Devin Booker's 47-Point Game: 'I'm at a Loss for Words'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is having a solid postseason, but his 47-point performance in the team's 121-114 Game 3 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night had two-time NBA champion and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant stunned.

"Can't say enough about Book," Durant told reporters after the game. "I'm at a loss for words."

"He's just a leader of this team, this organization," Durant added of Booker, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "He brings it every single day. We just follow his imprint, and we rally around him."

The Suns entered Game 3 down 2-0 to the Nuggets after losing the first two games of their second-round series at Ball Arena, and Booker's vintage performance was much needed for Phoenix, which would have been in danger of being swept with a loss on Friday.

Suns head coach Monty Williams said of Booker after the win:

"He doesn't run from the tough stuff. I just think it's his makeup. He understands not having Chris puts more on his plate, but I don't think he forced it the way that you would think. I think he allowed the game to happen naturally and then when there were opportunities for him to push the issue. He was pretty efficient."

Booker entered Game 3 having put up a 45-point performance in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers and a 47-point outing in Game 5 of that series. He has scored at least 26 points in each of Phoenix's eight postseason games.

The 26-year-old is averaging 36.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals this postseason while shooting 60.2 percent from the floor and 48.9 percent from deep. His 295 points in this year's playoffs are the most by any player in the first eight games of the playoffs since Michael Jordan in 1990, per ESPN Stats & Information.

If the Suns are going to leave Phoenix with the series tied 2-2, they're going to need Booker to put together another MVP-worthy performance in Game 4 on Sunday.