Everything You Need to Know For WWE Backlash 2023
For the first time ever, WWE is hosting Backlash in San Juan on the island of Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny was originally set to serve as the host of the show, but after running into some issues with Damian Priest and Judgment Day, he has found himself in a Street Fight against his former friend.
We won't see the Undisputed Universal Championship being defended on Saturday, but we will see a few other titles on the line, including both Women's Championships.
Even with gold up for grabs, the biggest match on the card doesn't involve titles. Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar for the first time in his career, and whoever leaves with the victory could well be on their way to becoming the first holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship.
Let's take a look at what you need to know for Saturday's festivities.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Match Card
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
- Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed (United States Championship)
- Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (Raw Women's Championships)
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Backlash. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com: