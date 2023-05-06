Everything You Need to Know For WWE Backlash 2023

0 of 3

WWE

For the first time ever, WWE is hosting Backlash in San Juan on the island of Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny was originally set to serve as the host of the show, but after running into some issues with Damian Priest and Judgment Day, he has found himself in a Street Fight against his former friend.

We won't see the Undisputed Universal Championship being defended on Saturday, but we will see a few other titles on the line, including both Women's Championships.

Even with gold up for grabs, the biggest match on the card doesn't involve titles. Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar for the first time in his career, and whoever leaves with the victory could well be on their way to becoming the first holder of the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Let's take a look at what you need to know for Saturday's festivities.