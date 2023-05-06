Kevin Durant, Booker Amaze Fans as Suns Shrug Off Chris Paul Injury to Beat Nuggets

Kevin Durant, Booker Amaze Fans as Suns Shrug Off Chris Paul Injury to Beat NuggetsMay 6, 2023
Devin Booker dropped 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting and Kevin Durant added 39 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 121-114 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday night.
Despite missing star point guard Chris Paul because of a groin injury, the Suns cut their 2-0 series deficit in half.
Booker in particular was nothing short of sensational.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Devin Booker has his 4th 45-pt playoff game.<br><br>All other Suns players in franchise history have 4 such games. <br><br>Booker has 293 points this postseason. That is the most through a player's first 8 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan in 1990 (325). <a href="https://t.co/gIoVJvE5r1">pic.twitter.com/gIoVJvE5r1</a>
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than<br><br>Charles Barkley<br>Jayson Tatum<br>Kawhi Leonard<br>Larry Bird<br>Carmelo Anthony<br>Tracy McGrady<br>Alex English<br>Kyrie Irving<br>Paul Pierce <br>Reggie Miller<br>Anthony Davis<br>Paul George<br><br>Leading this postseason in scoring. <a href="https://t.co/S167xdfIz4">pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4</a>
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Devin Booker: 27 points, 12-15 FG at half. Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>, that's the seventh time in his career he's scored 25+ in a half of a playoff game, surpassing Luka Doncic for the most of the last three seasons.
Booker's 27 points by halftime helped Phoenix take a 67-52 lead, but Denver roared back in the third quarter, outscoring the Suns 36-23 and even taking one-possession leads at multiple points.
The Nuggets notably led 88-85 late in the third, but Phoenix responded with a 14-0 run keyed by seven Booker points.
Denver hung around and cut the gap down to 112-107 with 2:05 left on Michael Porter Jr.'s and-1 poster dunk:
However, a T.J. Warren floater and this Booker scoop put the Suns up nine and all but sealed the game:
Booker rounded out the stat sheet with nine assists, six rebounds and three steals. Durant had an off shooting night (12-of-31) but hit 14 of 16 free throws and scored 11 fourth-quarter points. Jamal Murray led Denver with 32 points, while Nikola Jokić added a 30-point, 17-assist, 17-rebound triple-double.
This game was all about Booker's amazing night and Durant's tremendous output, however, as the Suns got back in the series.
Khiz @KhizHoop
If Devin Booker has millions of fans, I am one of them. <br><br>If Devin Booker has 10 fans, I am still one of them. <br><br>If Devin Booker has 1 fan, it's me. <br><br>If Devin Booker has no fans, I'm no longer on this earth. <br><br>If the world is against Devin Booker, I am against the world. <a href="https://t.co/CCKUbkNwUi">pic.twitter.com/CCKUbkNwUi</a>
David @theIVpointplay
Trying to think how many non-PGs I've seen read & process the game Devin Booker does. Both in game & within whole series. <br><br>That DA missed layup came from Book emptying one corner & using KD as a spacer, knowing DA was rolling into space. <br><br>He's just SO SO impressive.
Phoenix will host Game 4 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.