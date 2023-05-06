X

    Kevin Durant, Booker Amaze Fans as Suns Shrug Off Chris Paul Injury to Beat Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 6, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    AP Photo/Matt York

    Devin Booker dropped 47 points on 20-of-25 shooting and Kevin Durant added 39 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 121-114 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday night.

    Despite missing star point guard Chris Paul because of a groin injury, the Suns cut their 2-0 series deficit in half.

    Booker in particular was nothing short of sensational.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Devin Booker has his 4th 45-pt playoff game.<br><br>All other Suns players in franchise history have 4 such games. <br><br>Booker has 293 points this postseason. That is the most through a player's first 8 games of a postseason since Michael Jordan in 1990 (325). <a href="https://t.co/gIoVJvE5r1">pic.twitter.com/gIoVJvE5r1</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Playoff games with 45+ points in Suns franchise history<br><br>Devin Booker 4<br>Everyone else combined 4 <a href="https://t.co/7PoSjaHp32">pic.twitter.com/7PoSjaHp32</a>

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Devin Booker becomes the first player since Michael Jordan in 1992 to average 35+ PPG over the first eight games of a postseason. <a href="https://t.co/M4inaiLyCn">pic.twitter.com/M4inaiLyCn</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Devin Booker has more 40-point playoff games than<br><br>Charles Barkley<br>Jayson Tatum<br>Kawhi Leonard<br>Larry Bird<br>Carmelo Anthony<br>Tracy McGrady<br>Alex English<br>Kyrie Irving<br>Paul Pierce <br>Reggie Miller<br>Anthony Davis<br>Paul George<br><br>Leading this postseason in scoring. <a href="https://t.co/S167xdfIz4">pic.twitter.com/S167xdfIz4</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Devin Booker: 27 points, 12-15 FG at half. Per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>, that's the seventh time in his career he's scored 25+ in a half of a playoff game, surpassing Luka Doncic for the most of the last three seasons.

    Booker's 27 points by halftime helped Phoenix take a 67-52 lead, but Denver roared back in the third quarter, outscoring the Suns 36-23 and even taking one-possession leads at multiple points.

    The Nuggets notably led 88-85 late in the third, but Phoenix responded with a 14-0 run keyed by seven Booker points.

    Denver hung around and cut the gap down to 112-107 with 2:05 left on Michael Porter Jr.'s and-1 poster dunk:

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    MIKE <a href="https://t.co/sfIpFlWkJG">pic.twitter.com/sfIpFlWkJG</a>

    However, a T.J. Warren floater and this Booker scoop put the Suns up nine and all but sealed the game:

    NBA @NBA

    BOOKER SCOOP.<br>HE HAS 45.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PLAYOFFMODE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PLAYOFFMODE</a> <br><br>SUNS UP 9 WITH 1 MINUTE TO PLAY ON ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/tI3wtcMh06">pic.twitter.com/tI3wtcMh06</a>

    Booker rounded out the stat sheet with nine assists, six rebounds and three steals. Durant had an off shooting night (12-of-31) but hit 14 of 16 free throws and scored 11 fourth-quarter points. Jamal Murray led Denver with 32 points, while Nikola Jokić added a 30-point, 17-assist, 17-rebound triple-double.

    This game was all about Booker's amazing night and Durant's tremendous output, however, as the Suns got back in the series.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Devin Booker is a bad, bad man. TWENTY made FGs on 25 shots

    Sam Cooper @scooperhoops

    "[Devin Booker] might be the most ethical scorer in the NBA" - JJ Redick<br><br>HE KNOWS

    Playoff RB @RyB_311

    HOW IS DEVIN BOOKER DOING THIS<br><br>39 POINTS NO FTS ON 17/22 SHOOTING ENTIRELY JUMPERS

    Khiz @KhizHoop

    If Devin Booker has millions of fans, I am one of them. <br><br>If Devin Booker has 10 fans, I am still one of them. <br><br>If Devin Booker has 1 fan, it's me. <br><br>If Devin Booker has no fans, I'm no longer on this earth. <br><br>If the world is against Devin Booker, I am against the world. <a href="https://t.co/CCKUbkNwUi">pic.twitter.com/CCKUbkNwUi</a>

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    Playing his best at the highest level of basketball.<br><br>Devin Booker is the best basketball player in the world right now. <a href="https://t.co/Opg3IEaX3r">pic.twitter.com/Opg3IEaX3r</a>

    Mike Vigil @protectedpick

    Devin Booker is the best player in the NBA right now.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Devin Booker is carrying

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    We're witnessing greatness from Devin Booker. <a href="https://t.co/kicc0SgqTO">pic.twitter.com/kicc0SgqTO</a>

    David @theIVpointplay

    Trying to think how many non-PGs I've seen read &amp; process the game Devin Booker does. Both in game &amp; within whole series. <br><br>That DA missed layup came from Book emptying one corner &amp; using KD as a spacer, knowing DA was rolling into space. <br><br>He's just SO SO impressive.

    َ @FeelLikeDrew

    This is Devin Booker's team

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    Kevin Durant is underrated for his ability to do everything.<br><br>He's been a big contributor on the boards. He's a willing and capable passer. Great rim protection.<br><br>The shot may not be falling, but he'll always be a net positive.

    KDprime @forthefacts

    Masterful performance by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, both hitting clutch bucket after clutch bucket is just the most beautiful shit you can see. Unbelievable performance

    AntMuse @Durantmuse

    KEVIN DURANT DAGGER THATS WHY HE IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD

    KDprime @forthefacts

    Do you know how clutch you have to be to have your Jumper not falling the whole game, and season on the line, time play off game against the number 1 seed and all of a sudden the Jumper can't miss? The best closer in the NBA, Kevin Durant

    Phoenix will host Game 4 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.