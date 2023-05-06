Celtics' Jayson Tatum Calls Al Horford an 'Elite Shooter' After Spat with Reporter

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

On a night in which the Boston Celtics got contributions from all over their roster, Jayson Tatum was quick to give Al Horford a shoutout following the team's 114-102 Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

"Whoever laughed at him earlier, shame on you," Tatum said. "Al is definitely an elite shooter, and he's been that and proven that. He is so important to what we are trying to accomplish as a team."

Prior to the matchup, Horford was laughed at by a few reporters for calling himself an "elite shooter" while answering a question about his postseason struggles from deep.

He wound going 5-of-7 from three-point range in a 17-point, seven-rebound effort.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla also made sure to call out Horford for his performance in his postgame speech.

Horford was a great shooter for the Celtics this season as he knocked down 44.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, the highest of anybody on the team. It was the best mark of his 16-year career.

Boston now has a 2-1 lead in the series and will look to take full control of it in Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.