    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Calls Al Horford an 'Elite Shooter' After Spat with Reporter

    Francisco RosaMay 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics congratulates Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics after scoring the game winning basket after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 25, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    On a night in which the Boston Celtics got contributions from all over their roster, Jayson Tatum was quick to give Al Horford a shoutout following the team's 114-102 Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

    "Whoever laughed at him earlier, shame on you," Tatum said. "Al is definitely an elite shooter, and he's been that and proven that. He is so important to what we are trying to accomplish as a team."

    Prior to the matchup, Horford was laughed at by a few reporters for calling himself an "elite shooter" while answering a question about his postseason struggles from deep.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "You're laughing... you don't think I'm an elite shooter?"<br><br>A reporter laughed at Al Horford after he said he was an elite shooter 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/RealBobManning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealBobManning</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QmVpsU3XMX">pic.twitter.com/QmVpsU3XMX</a>

    He wound going 5-of-7 from three-point range in a 17-point, seven-rebound effort.

    Head coach Joe Mazzulla also made sure to call out Horford for his performance in his postgame speech.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    that's how you get it done 👏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/x68bvNC9XK">pic.twitter.com/x68bvNC9XK</a>

    Horford was a great shooter for the Celtics this season as he knocked down 44.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, the highest of anybody on the team. It was the best mark of his 16-year career.

    Boston now has a 2-1 lead in the series and will look to take full control of it in Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.