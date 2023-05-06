X

    James Harden Ridiculed by Fans as Joel Embiid, 76ers Lose G3 to Jayson Tatum, Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 6, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 05: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the visiting Boston Celtics 114-102 on Friday night.

    While there were multiple reasons for the disappointing defeat, none was bigger than a rough outing for guard James Harden, who shot just 3-of-14 and committed five first-half turnovers. He has made just five of his last 28 shots in the past two games.

    Harden started this series by dropping 45 points (15 in the fourth quarter) in a 119-115 upset win over the Celtics in Game 1 sans MVP winner Joel Embiid, who was sideline with a sprained right LCL.

    It's been a struggle ever since for Harden, however, who shot just 2-of-14 (0-of-6 from three) in a 121-87 blowout loss in Game 2. That was a disastrous effort for the entire team, however, as Boston outscored Philadelphia 64-38 in the second half.

    The 76ers had a chance to win in Game 3 and could not take advantage.

    Embiid was fantastic with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. De'Anthony Melton came off the bench for 14 points, eight boards and four steals. And the 76ers trailed by just four with under four minutes left after an Embiid tip-in.

    James Harden Ridiculed by Fans as Joel Embiid, 76ers Lose G3 to Jayson Tatum, Celtics
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    But Boston scored the next five points and pulled away. Harden had dug the 76ers too deep a hole. He finished with a game-high 11 assists, but Jayson Tatum (27 points, 10 boards, five assists) and the C's took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Simply put, the 76ers need Harden to play far better than he has over the past two games to have any chance of getting back in this series.

    On Friday, Twitter bluntly voiced its opinion on Harden's Game 3.

    Dave Loughran @Loughy_D

    James Harden has quite literally turned into playoff Ben Simmons <a href="https://t.co/n4h9c21J03">pic.twitter.com/n4h9c21J03</a>

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    James Harden singlehandedly won the Sixers Game 1.<br><br>He is currently singlehandedly losing the Sixers Game 3.

    alex @steven_lebron

    james harden after scoring 45 in game 1 and gifting a rolex to joel embiid: <a href="https://t.co/FbgtPT5Y5g">pic.twitter.com/FbgtPT5Y5g</a>

    Hoops Reference @HoopsReference

    Bench James Harden. Straight up. Its his fault theyre losing.

    ᵂᴵᴸᴸ @BiasedHouston

    So James Harden just isn't going to show up for the rest of this series <a href="https://t.co/yXYdGb37GC">pic.twitter.com/yXYdGb37GC</a>

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    James Harden is now 1-11 from the field with five turnovers and a bunch of puzzling decisions throughout the game. Just not acceptable in this spot. Needs to muster up something in the last 6:41

    nmz @nmzhoops

    Hate to say it but we've reached you're better off sitting James Harden.<br><br>He's not organizing the offense bc of backcourt pressure, not seeking the ball against ball denial, &amp; he's not even looking to score when he reaches the painted area.<br><br>Better off playing Melton for defense.

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    James Harden has made 3 of his last 23 shots after dropping 45 points in Game 1, and the shots he's *not* taking are just as frustrating as the shots that he's missing.

    Prez💊 @PresidentEmbiid

    James Harden im just… I cant man unbelievable

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    "I don't think I've ever seen James Harden look this bad in a playoff game... He's like afraid to take shots."<br><br>Michael Wilbon sounded OFF on Harden's first half performance in Game 3 of Sixers-Celtics 😳<a href="https://t.co/44cpebSckx">pic.twitter.com/44cpebSckx</a> <a href="https://t.co/xcTXWddp55">https://t.co/xcTXWddp55</a>

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    James Harden just had a seriously Simmons-esque pass at the rim. Oh boy

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Need PJ Tucker to have one of those Bball Paul chats with James Harden.

    Jacob Moreno @Jacobmorenonba

    Georges Niang has been more efficient and aggressive than James Harden, what a world!!

    Tom Kelly @TommyKelly44

    Yes the officiating has been bad. No it's not why the Sixers are losing. They are losing because they are being out hustled, committing sloppy turnovers and James Harden seems to have no interest whatsoever in playing basketball tonight

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    The worst game I have ever seen James Harden play.<br><br>Tough loss that kills the momentum of this series.<br><br>Sixers in a 2-1 hole.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> 🔵🔴

    J🐐 @SixersJustin

    I am literally watching Ben Simmons pt. 2 with James Harden

    SWISHOUT @swishout

    James Harden is destroying Philly omg

    Marcus Hayes @inkstainedretch

    When did James Harden turn into Ben Simmons?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gunshy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gunshy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a>

    Philadelphia will host Boston for Game 4 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.