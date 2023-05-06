Steve Kerr Calls Bucks Firing Mike Budenholzer 'Sad News for the Coaching Profession'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The firing of Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Thursday sent shockwaves around the NBA, especially for coaches.

It left even some of the most successful coaches in the league questioning their own vulnerability in an environment wherein changes are made quickly and without hesitation.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Steve Kerr spoke about the situation and the bleak outlook for his profession.

"My first response is not necessarily shock," Kerr said, per John Hollinger of The Athletic. "It's more disappointment because Bud is a fantastic coach."

"But this is the business we're in ... and it just happens quickly. I mean, expectations every year for every team are so high, and only one team can win. It's sad news for the coaching profession."

Kerr, 57, has led the Warriors to four NBA championships and six Finals appearances in eight-plus seasons. Along with the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich and Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, he may be one of very few who have long-term job security.

But even then, nothing's guaranteed, of course.

Budenholzer, who helped lead Milwaukee to the NBA title in 2020-21, was let go after five seasons with the organization following the Bucks' loss to the No. 8 seed Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

He had led the team to the best regular-season record in the league for the third time in his tenure.

He was also fired by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, just a few seasons after helping them to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Kerr isn't the only person who spoke out, as superstar Damian Lillard also took time to criticize the Bucks for letting go of a championship coach.

Call it a product of "ring culture," but NBA coaching has been a revolving door over the past several years, especially this one. The Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors all made changes as well.