    Blazers' Damian Lillard Calls Out Bucks for Firing 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer

    Julia StumbaughMay 4, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was not impressed with the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer.

    "Folks out here firing championship coaches as soon as they don't win the chip," Lillard tweeted on May 4, an hour after the Bucks announced they were parting ways with Budenholzer.

    The top-seeded Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in a five-game upset by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Budenholzer had coached Milwaukee for five seasons and led the team to a title in 2021.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

