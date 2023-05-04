Blazers' Damian Lillard Calls Out Bucks for Firing 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard was not impressed with the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer.

"Folks out here firing championship coaches as soon as they don't win the chip," Lillard tweeted on May 4, an hour after the Bucks announced they were parting ways with Budenholzer.

The top-seeded Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in a five-game upset by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Budenholzer had coached Milwaukee for five seasons and led the team to a title in 2021.

