Aaron Rodgers 'Wish List' a 'Tired' Narrative After Trade, Jets' Robert Saleh Says

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is tired of rumors that Aaron Rodgers is the sole reason New York acquired four additional former Green Bay Packers this offseason.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from Green Bay on April 24. They have also added former Packers receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, offensive tackle Billy Turner and quarterback Tim Boyle.

Saleh said these decisions are partially due to influence from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021.

"Everything's being pinned on the quarterback—it's not just him," Saleh said in a Friday press conference. "Hackett has something to say about it. He loves Lazard, loves Randall, took Billy Turner with him to Denver and wanted him here in [New York]. So, of course you're going to surround a coach with people who he feels will be able to plant the flag.

"So, that whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it's tired."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported in March that Rodgers had provided the Jets with a "wish list" of free agents he wanted to play with before he was traded to New York. The list reportedly included Cobb and Lazard.

Saleh said that when he came to the Jets from the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, he had his own "wish list" that included Solomon Thomas, Marcell Harris, D.J. Reed and Kwon Alexander. He also compared the situation to Tom Brady bringing Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown with him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"So, I can try to say this as respectfully as I can—I'm not attacking anyone. It's just that I do think it's a silly narrative, with regards to a 'wish list,'" Saleh said. "And I say that because there's 32 teams in the NFL. And it's common practice for when there's changes, when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they're familiar with."

Hackett will now be orchestrating plays for an offense he is already partially familiar with. Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show in March that Hackett's hiring was a major reason he wanted to go to New York after 18 seasons with the Packers.