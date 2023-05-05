AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 5

1 of 4

AEW

The first match of the night was a trios bout with The Lucha Bros and Vikingo taking on Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

Marshall and Vikingo started for their teams with a quick exchange. Rey Fenix and Solow tagged in at the same time and traded some strikes and takedowns.

Hobbs and Penta were last, but their exchange might have been the most fun. This was mostly what you would expect. The babyfaces had short bursts of high-flying offense while the heels had sequences where they would ground the luchadors with double-team moves and illegal tactics.

Everyone meshed together pretty well to make this a fun opening match. They were given two segments, so they had plenty of time to give all six men their own moments to stand out. Hobbs was definitely the star of his team, but all three men on the other side of the ring shined, too.

Nobody will call this the match of the year, but it's one of those bouts that would fit well on any show in any place, whether that is the opening, right in the middle, or the main event.

While Hobbs was busy trying to rip the head off of Alex Abrahantes, Fenix and Penta scored the win by pinning Solow.

Winners: The Lucha Bros and Vikingo

Grade: B+

Notable Moments and Observations