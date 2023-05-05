X

    James Harden Rumors: Rivals Convinced Rockets Are Serious About Pursuit of 76ers Star

    Erin WalshMay 5, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a free throw during Round 2 Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 3, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets are expected to be big players in the free-agent market this offseason, and it appears the franchise is heavily interested in bringing back one of its former players.

    Before Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden dropped 45 points in a Game 1 win over the Boston Celtics, the Rockets "had already convinced numerous rivals that it is serious" about making a run at the three-time scoring champion this summer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.