Report: Former Alabama Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon Contacted Ex-HS Coach to Make Bet

Former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was relaying information to a former high school baseball coach who placed "suspicious" wagers on the LSU Tigers to defeat the Crimson Tide before a game on April 28, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

At the time, Alabama's best pitcher, Luke Holman, was scratched from the matchup, Bohannon was on the phone with the high school baseball coach, according to Rovell. The former high school coach placed "substantial wagers" at a Cincinnati sportsbook on the LSU moneyline, which closed at -245, and a parlay for the matchup.

Holman, who has posted a 6-2 record with a 3.08 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season, was scratched late with what Alabama said was a back injury. Reliever Hagan Banks started in his place.

LSU went on to defeat Alabama 8-6 after jumping out to an 8-1 lead. There is no evidence that any of the Crimson Tide players knew of Bohannon's connection to the suspicious wagers or were involved in the matter, according to Rovell.

On Monday, the Ohio Casino Control Commission halted betting on all college baseball games involving Alabama after U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based company that monitors betting markets, sent out an alert about the suspicious activity.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission is now conducting an investigation into the incident.

The NCAA, according to its website, prohibits "participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition."

Alabama announced Thursday the firing of Bohannon as a result of the incident. Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement:

"Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review."

Bohannon had been head coach of the Crimson Tide since 2018. He is one three people also being sued by a former player for the alleged mistreatment of an injury.