Alabama Baseball Coaches Sued over Handling of Johnny Blake Bennett's 2019 Rib Injury

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon, pitching coach Jason Jackson and trainer Sean Stryker are being sued for alleged negligence, wantonness and breach of agreement for the handling of an injury to ex-Crimson Tide pitcher Johnny Blake Bennett, per Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

Bennett said in a statement, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports:

"I am not suing the University of Alabama or AD Greg Byrne. They have policies in place to protect student-athletes. Unfortunately, in my case, the coaches and trainers ignored those policies.

"I was told not to tell my parents. They (coaches and trainer) said they would fix me. I believed them. Only after coach Bohannon finally called my father in November and my father demanded I get proper medical treatment was I finally proven right. I knew it was not 'in my head.'"

Court documents filed in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court in March state Bohannon, Jackson and Stryker did not properly handle a broken rib suffered by Bennett during mandatory strength training in 2019.

The alleged mishandling of the ailment led to Bennett having difficulty throwing long distances.

Bennett says he repeatedly told Bohannon, Jackson and Stryker about something being wrong with his arm in 2019. He added that he was not given proper medical attention and was later diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome.

According to Bennett's representatives (via Potter):

"Bennett says from the first day of practice he could not throw the ball with any control because of numbness and pain in his arm and fingers. From July until November, Blake repeatedly told the coaches and trainer there was something wrong with his arm. Rather than providing medical care as mandated by university policy, the coaches decided the problem was in Bennett's head.

"They told him he had 'the yips,' a sports term for a sudden loss of skill caused by anxiety or nervousness. They insisted the freshman keep throwing. Coach Jackson instructed Bennett not to tell his family. Blake was finally examined by a doctor not affiliated with the University, who immediately diagnosed TOS and expeditiously performed surgery to repair the injury."

Bennett underwent surgery in March 2020. While he was rehabbing in May of that year, Bohannon called to inform Bennett that Alabama would not be renewing his scholarship, according to the lawsuit.

Bennett then transferred to Pensacola State College and eventually withdrew due to "intense, stressful fear of failure and anxiety each time he pitched," the lawsuit states.

After that, he transferred to Jacksonville State but was dismissed by the program without explanation after a matchup against Alabama in May 2022, according to the lawsuit.