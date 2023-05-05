Report: Heat's Jimmy Butler 'Planning to Play' Game 3 vs. Knicks amid Ankle Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is "planning to play" Saturday's Game 3 against the New York Knicks after missing Game 2 with a sprained ankle, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Heat will provide an update on Butler's status about an hour before tipoff on Saturday, Winderman added.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald also reported Thursday that there was optimism Butler would suit up for Game 3 after having some extra time off.

Butler twisted his right ankle in the fourth quarter of a Game 1 win over the Knicks when he collided with Josh Hart while driving to the basket. Butler immediately hit the court in pain, grabbing the ankle before trainers came over to tend to him.

The 33-year-old was able to remain in the game, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, but he was promptly ruled out for Game 2 because of the ailment.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported before Butler was ruled out for Game 2 that his ankle had "swollen to about the size of a baseball." It's unclear how much the swelling has gone down since.

With Butler sidelined for Game 2, the Heat fell to the Knicks 111-105 at Madison Square Garden.

The series is now set to shift back to Kaseya Center in Miami, and the last time the Heat were at home, Butler scored a career-high 56 points to lift the team over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the first round.

Butler has been on a tear this postseason. In six games, he's averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep.

With Butler likely set to return for Game 3, the Heat will have a huge opportunity to take command of the series and push the Knicks to the brink of elimination.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.