Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby Top NHL's List of Top-Selling Jerseys for 2022-23 Season

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Future Hockey Hall of Famers Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby topped the NHL in jersey sales during the 2022-23 regular season.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Ovechkin was first and Crosby was second, followed by Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak in third, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes in fourth and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews in fifth.

Wyshynski noted that Ovechkin has now ranked first in jersey sales two years in a row. The Washington Capitals star was aided this season by not only the Caps releasing two new jersey styles, but also his own ascent up the all-time goal scoring list.

In his 18th NHL season, Ovechkin scored 42 goals, giving him 822 for his career. That moved him into second place on the all-time goals list, just 72 behind Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.

Crosby is also an 18-year veteran, having spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 93 points, which was his highest total since 2018-19.

Among players who played in the NHL this season, Crosby is first in career points with 1,502. He is also 15th on the all-time list in that category.

Ovechkin and Crosby have been compared to each other for their entire careers, as they were No. 1 overall draft picks in back-to-back years and both entered the NHL in 2005.

Both have enjoyed a great deal of individual and team success, making them two of the all-time greats.

Ovechkin is a one-time Stanley Cup champion, plus he has won the Hart Trophy three times, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy nine times, and the Art Ross and Conn Smythe Trophies one time each.

Crosby is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, and he has won the Art Ross, Hart, Rocket Richard and Conn Smythe Trophies two times each.

Ovechkin and Crosby have been at or near the top of jersey sales throughout their careers, and even as they reach the latter stages, they are still immensely popular.