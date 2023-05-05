Ben Simmons Has 'Really Strong Chance' to Play for Australia at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite missing the final 24 games of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and all four of his team's playoff games with a knee injury, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons reportedly may represent Australia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

According to EuroHoops.net, Australia national team head coach Brian Goorjian commented on Simmons possibly playing in the World Cup: "I think Ben's mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape and getting ready to play. And I think he has been along that line for a while and I felt it last time. As we sit now, there is a really strong chance he plays."

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be played in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia, and will run from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.