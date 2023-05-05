Cowboys' Brandin Cooks Praises 'Special' Dak Prescott: 'That Guy Can Sling That Ball'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Nearly two months after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, Brandin Cooks has shared some of the positive experiences he's had working with Dak Prescott so far.

Speaking to reporters this week, Cooks called the Cowboys quarterback "special," adding he's "been around some great" quarterbacks and Prescott "can sling that ball" with any of them.

Few wide receivers in the NFL can match Cooks' experience playing with iconic quarterbacks. He spent the first three years of his career with the New Orleans Saints when Drew Brees was still in his prime.

The Saints traded Cooks to the New England Patriots after the 2016 season. He had 1,082 receiving yards in his only season with Tom Brady.

Things haven't been the same for Cooks over the past five seasons during his time with the Los Angeles Rams (2018-19) and Houston Texans (2020-22), though he was the Texans' leading receiver in 2020 when Deshaun Watson had his best season in the NFL.

The Cowboys acquired Cooks from the Texans for two draft picks in March. He will be counted on to give the offense another proven wide receiver to take attention away from CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott is going to be under a lot of scrutiny in 2023 after an inconsistent performance last season. He set a career high and tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions in just 12 starts during the 2022 campaign.

Dallas has made the playoffs in each of the past two years before losing to the San Francisco 49ers both times. The 49ers picked off Prescott twice in a 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

Cooks has six seasons with at least 1,000 yards in his nine-year career. The 29-year-old had 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 starts for the Texans last season.