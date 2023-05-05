Draymond Green Says Warriors 'Met Force with Force' in Game 2 Win over LeBron, Lakers

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a sloppy performance in Game 1, the Golden State Warriors rebounded in a big way with a 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to even up the Western Conference semifinals at one game apiece.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Draymond Green said the Warriors "met force with force" to slow down the Lakers.

"We fouled so much the last game, and we were on the free-throw line and it seemed like every play. That's tough," he added. "That's a great defensive team. You're playing against that defense every time down the floor just set waiting on you to come down, it's a lot tougher to score. I think our defense led to some better offense for us."

The two teams were seemingly playing two different games in Game 1. The Lakers were aggressive, attacking the basket and drawing fouls to get easy points. They went 25-of-29 from the charity stripe.

Golden State, presumably to avoid going at Anthony Davis, were playing fast and hunting three-pointers. It attempted 106 total shots in the game, with 53 coming from behind the arc.

The 53 three-pointers marked the fifth time in a game this season they've attempted at least that many. But settling for that many shots away from the basket played a big role in them only getting to the free-throw line six times.

Thursday saw the Warriors generate 15 fouls and get to the free-throw line 16 times. They only made 10 of those attempts, but it was actually slightly better than the Lakers did (10-of-17).

Being virtually even in free-throw attempts gave the Warriors a significant advantage because of how efficient they were from three-point range. The reigning NBA champs went 21-of-42 from deep in Game 2. The Lakers made just 10 of their 34 attempts from three.

Klay Thompson had his best game of the postseason with 30 points on 8-of-11 three-point shooting. Stephen Curry only had 20 points, but his 12 assists were his most in a playoff game since April 24, 2014 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors have already proven they can bounce back from a rough start in the playoffs. They overcame an 0-2 deficit in the first round against the Sacramento Kings to reach this point.

Now it's up to the Lakers to show they can adjust to what the Warriors are doing and take advantage of having home court in the next two games.

The Warriors and Lakers will play Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.