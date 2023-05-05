Police Respond to Shooting at Jorge Masvidal's House, Former UFC Fighter Not Involved

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Police responded to a shooting at the Miami home of former UFC star Jorge Masvidal on Thursday afternoon, according to Jenise Fernandez and Christina Vazquez of Local 10 News.

Police arrived on scene at Masvidal's Miami home just after 3 p.m. ET to find Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tending to a male victim who had been shot, according to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

The male victim said he was involved in an argument with the suspect before the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him. Sources told Local 10 News that a family member of Masvidal was involved.

Detectives, who described the incident as a domestic dispute, said that "an older family member of the property owner" had been taken into custody, according to 7 News Miami. Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida reported that the father of Masvidal, Jorge Masvidal Sr., was who had been taken into custody.

Masvidal was not present and did not have any involvement, detective Chris Thomas said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to the "upper extremities."

An investigation is still ongoing.

Masvidal retired from fighting last month following a loss to Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 287 in Miami. He has been working on his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion, which is slated to hold an event at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday.

The 38-year-old Miami native retired from fighting with a 35-17-0 record. He hadn't won a fight since knocking out Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019, having lost to Burns, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman twice before retiring.