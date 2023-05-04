Trevon Diggs Hopeful for Cowboys Contract Extension: 'I Love Dallas'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Trevon Diggs, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, wants to sign an extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Hopefully something gets figured out," Diggs said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I love Dallas. I love being here. So, I don't know. We'll see."

The cornerback will cost the Cowboys $4.8 million against the cap in 2023 and is set for a major raise in 2024. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions and 142 interception return yards in 2021 and went to the Pro Bowl the last two seasons.

Diggs, 24, signed a four-year deal after Dallas selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. A fractured foot limited him during his rookie season, but Diggs emerged as a star in 2021 with one of the highest single-season interception totals in NFL history.

Positional salaries are steadily rising, and so is the salary cap. Last May, the Green Bay Packers made Jaire Alexander the highest-paid defensive back in history with a four-year extension averaging $21 million per year. Meanwhile the salary cap, which rose $16.6 million for 2023, and is expected to continue to climb.

All signs point to Diggs cashing in with a major deal. Will the Cowboys be able to give it to him?

Stephen Jones, Dallas' executive vice president, said last month on 105.3 The Fan that extensions for Diggs and two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were "on our radar," (h/t ProFootballTalk):

"As we move forward that'll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft. We've historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we'd love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be."

Dallas picked up Lamb's fifth-year option for 2024 in April. With the wideout set to make $18 million, Spotrac reports the Cowboys are projected to have $12.95 million in cap space in 2024.