Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy to Co-Main Event Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Card

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There will reportedly be a familiar face in the way of Amanda Serrano's undisputed featherweight title defense.

According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Serrano will face Heather Hardy in the co-main event of the Aug. 5 card that also features a bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The Serrano-Hardy fight will be a rematch from the former's victory in 2019 that gave her the WBO women's featherweight belt.

"I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title," Serrano said. "That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It's only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back. I'm excited to once again share the card with Jake and put on an exciting war."

Serrano is one of the all-time greats in women's boxing history with a 44-2-1 record and 30 knockouts. Her punching power stands out and helped her win titles in seven different weight divisions.

She is also looking to continue her momentum that she has generated with two straight wins against Erika Cruz Hernández and Sarah Mahfoud since a loss to Katie Taylor in April 2022.

The defeat to Taylor remains her only loss in 11 years, and Raimondi noted the plan is to create a rematch in Taylor's home country of Ireland if Serrano defeats Hardy. The last fight between Serrano and Taylor was the first-ever women's headliner event at Madison Square Garden.

Hardy will be anything but a pushover, though.

The 2018 and 2019 WBO women's featherweight champion lost to Jessica Camara in 2021 after losing to Serrano, but those remain the only two defeats of her career. She is also familiar with Serrano from their first matchup and could look to incorporate some of what she learned in the rematch.

As for the other co-main event fight, Paul is looking to bounce back from his first professional defeat of his career. He lost to Tommy Fury in February.