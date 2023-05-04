Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, World Title and More

2 of 4

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported several major updates to the world title situation in WWE, including that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was never planned but, instead, was the result of Roman Reigns contracting COVID-19 prior to the Day 1 premium live event in January 2022.

The sudden illness led to the company putting the WWE Championship on Brock Lesnar and setting in motion the events, including two questionable title changes from there, that culminated with the unification match in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

The report continued, revealing that there were plans in place at one point to split the titles and for Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to battle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, while Reigns would square off with a Superstar "TBD."

"Originally the King of the Ring tournament was supposed to take place in May, but after WrestleMania, that was altered to accommodate the booking of the new WWE World Heavyweight Title," Sapp concluded.



There is a considerable amount to unpack here, not the least of which was the incredible lack of forethought that went into the booking whim that was the Lesnar decision at Day 1. Sure, the company likely felt the need to deliver something significant for the first-time event, especially with Reigns unable to appear as advertised, but that decision affected more than just the booking of the title.

Sure, it led to a unification that the company has been trying to book itself out of for a year, but it also diminished Big E's star after he dropped the title to The Beast in just eight minutes.

The entire ordeal demonstrated the chaotic creative process, or lack thereof, in the company leading up to last year's WrestleMania. One look at the product at that time, with the back-and-forth switching of the WWE title, and it is apparent.

One has to wonder, had Triple H been in place as the chief content officer at the time, if the decision to haphazardly put the title on Lesnar would have been made.

Regardless of the answer to that question, The King of Kings has introduced a new title. Whether that accomplishes the goal of cleaning up the championship situation or further muddies the waters bears watching over the next 12 months.

