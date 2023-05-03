Vikings' Kirk Cousins Says He Wants to 'Be in Minnesota' Ahead of Contract Year

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins doesn't want to go anywhere as he approaches the final year of his contract.

"I want to be in Minnesota," he told reporters Wednesday. "That's kind of a no-brainer. Hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in March that Cousins and the Vikings discussed a new deal. The sides hadn't yet struck a bargain, raising the likelihood he'll become a free agent in 2024.

Many wondered whether Minnesota would select its heir apparent at quarterback in the 2023 draft and signal its long-term plans with Cousins. The Vikings selected BYU QB Jaren Hall in the fifth round, which revealed little.

Speaking to reporters after the draft, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah threw his support behind Cousins and said the four-time Pro Bowler "doesn't need to show anything to me."

Still, Adofo-Mensah was noncommittal when looking at the big picture.

"We like where we are at the quarterback position," he told reporters. "But every option is open to us going forward. We're just really excited about Kirk this year. The weapons we've added in free agency, the weapons we've added in the draft, and we'll see what happens after that."

Taking a wait-and-see approach with Cousins makes the most sense if that's the plan Minnesota will continue to follow.

The 34-year-old threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2022. His passer rating and QBR both fell for the third straight season, hitting 92.5 and 49.9 respectively, per Pro Football Reference.

Even without a clear succession plan in place, there isn't a compelling reason to extend Cousins' contract right now. The Vikings are better off seeing how he performs in the upcoming year and judging his future on that.

Based on recent history, there could be an upgrade available through a trade next offseason. Should Minnesota totally bottom out, on the other hand, the front office could utilize a high draft pick to identify a younger replacement.