AEW Dynamite: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 3

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live blog for AEW Dynamite on May 3 in Baltimore, MD.

We're getting closer to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, so just about every segment from this week's show was related to a match that will take place at the PPV.

Tony Khan packed a ton of talent on this week's episode by featuring an eight-man tag team match and a Trios Battle Royal.

Erik Beaston will still have you covered with the regular recap and grades, and this will be a space for a more detailed description of what happened during each match and segment,

The latest segment and match will be listed at the top of the page, so make sure to refresh throughout the show for more updated results.

Dynamite opened up with the babyface team making its entrances for the big eight-man tag match that will kick off the show.