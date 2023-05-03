Suns' Kevin Durant Announced as Playable Character for Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is known as the Easy Money Sniper because of his incredible offensive repertoire, and now that nickname has even more meaning.

Durant has been announced as a playable character for Call of Duty in Season 3 Reloaded:

A press release stated that in addition to Durant's official operator, the special bundle will also include "two Weapon Blueprints that reference his iconic nicknames: the 'Reap This' AR Blueprint and the 'Easy Money' Sniper Blueprint. Both Blueprints are built for the all-around operator, just like how KD built himself up to be deadly all over the hardwood."

Players will also enjoy the Durant-themed additions, including "the 'Deadly from Downtown' Finishing Move, the 'B-Ball' Weapon Charm, the 'Ankle-Breaker' Loading Screen, the 'Hoops' Sticker, and the 'KD Baller' Animated Emblem."

Durant will also be made available in Call of Duty: Mobile during Season 4 - Veiled Uprising starting on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET.