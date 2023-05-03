AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 3, 2023

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Roderick Strong made a surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling a week ago, coming to the aid of friend Adam Cole in his battles with The Jericho Appreciation Society and Wednesday night on Dynamite, he partnered with his Undisputed Era teammate, International Champion Orange Cassidy and Bandido to battle the heel faction in a blockbuster 8-Man Tag Team Match.

That contest headlined another episode aimed at building to the Double or Nothing that also included a high-stakes "Four Pillars" Tag Team Match, the latest in the war of attrition between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club, the return of Saraya to the squared circle, and a massive trios battle royal.