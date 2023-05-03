Kings GM Monte McNair Named NBA's 2022-23 Executive of the Year

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings may have been eliminated from the playoffs in a seven-game first-round series with the Golden State Warriors, but they still have reasons to celebrate.

The NBA announced Wednesday that Kings general manager Monte McNair was named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.