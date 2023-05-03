X

    Kings GM Monte McNair Named NBA's 2022-23 Executive of the Year

    Doric SamMay 3, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 13: General Manager of the Sacramento Kings Monte McNair speaks with General Manager of the Houston Rockets Rafael Stone prior to the game on January 13, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Sacramento Kings may have been eliminated from the playoffs in a seven-game first-round series with the Golden State Warriors, but they still have reasons to celebrate.

    The NBA announced Wednesday that Kings general manager Monte McNair was named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the NBA announced today.<br><br>Voting results and award history: <a href="https://t.co/zRQfKIL8mN">https://t.co/zRQfKIL8mN</a> <a href="https://t.co/2lJY08g6aj">pic.twitter.com/2lJY08g6aj</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

