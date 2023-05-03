Kings GM Monte McNair Named NBA's 2022-23 Executive of the Year

Kings GM Monte McNair Named NBA's 2022-23 Executive of the YearMay 3, 2023
The Sacramento Kings may have been eliminated from the playoffs in a seven-game first-round series with the Golden State Warriors, but they still have reasons to celebrate.
The NBA announced Wednesday that Kings general manager Monte McNair was named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year.
NBA Communications @NBAPR
Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the NBA announced today.<br><br>Voting results and award history: <a href="https://t.co/zRQfKIL8mN">https://t.co/zRQfKIL8mN</a> <a href="https://t.co/2lJY08g6aj">pic.twitter.com/2lJY08g6aj</a>
