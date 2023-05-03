Joel Embiid's NBA MVP Win Was 'Long Overdue and Well-Deserved,' Draymond Green Says

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green congratulated Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid for being named NBA MVP for the first time in his career Tuesday.

Green discussed Embiid's accomplishment on Wednesday's episode of the Draymond Green Show on The Volume (beginning at the 13:13 mark):

"Congratulations. Long overdue and well-deserved," Green said of Embiid. "I think Joel's been putting together cases for it for the last few years, not that [Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić] wasn't deserving, because he was very deserving, but I'm happy to see Joel get it."

Jokić had a chance to become only the fourth player in NBA history to win three consecutive MVP awards, but he finished second to Embiid, who led the NBA in scoring average for the second year in a row.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.