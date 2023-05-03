Warriors' Draymond Green on Jordan Poole's Late 3 vs. Lakers: 'I Liked the Shot'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has faced criticism after missing a late three-pointer in Tuesday's Game 1 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, but teammate Draymond Green is coming to his defense.

"I know everyone's talking about the last three that he missed," Green said the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. "Quite frankly, I liked the shot."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also defended the shot after the game when speaking to reporters:

The Warriors trailed 115-112 when Green swung the ball to Poole on the left wing and he launched a 28-foot shot that was off the mark with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Many believed Poole had enough time to get a better shot off, and there also would've been a chance to get the ball back to Stephen Curry, who was double-teamed before Green passed to Poole.

Still, Green won't let Poole take the blame for the 117-112 loss, pointing out that the 23-year-old had 21 points and made six of his 10 three-point attempts before the 11th rimmed out.

"Obviously, you'd tell him to eat up the space and take the three a little bit closer. ... But Jordan can shoot the ball, and he got a good look at it. Yes, you want him to take a couple steps in and get an even closer three, but Jordan taking that three is not why we lost that game."

Curry also defended Poole after the game: "It was a shot he was open and flowing. ... I'm sure he felt pretty good about it. That's why he shot it. There are no kind of regrets about that."

Green, who finished with six points and seven assists while dealing with foul trouble, said he felt like more of the blame for the loss belongs to him.

"There were some things that I personally could've done to make sure we weren't even in that situation," he said. "I played like s--t. I am disgusted with myself right now."

The Warriors will have the chance to bounce back when they meet the Lakers for Game 2 on Thursday.