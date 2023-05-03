49ers Rumors: Brandon Allen Signs with SF, Joins Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

As the San Francisco 49ers wait for Brock Purdy's elbow to heal and determine Trey Lance's future with the organization, they are adding another veteran quarterback to their roster.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Brandon Allen will sign with the 49ers to play with Purdy, Lance and Sam Darnold.

There was buzz leading up to the draft that San Francisco could target a quarterback in the later rounds for depth.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted April 12 that Jake Haener, Tanner McKee and Ike Ogbogu worked out in front of 49ers' scouts and executives, including general manager John Lynch and quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.

BYU's Jaren Hall and Shepherd's Tyler Bagent met with 49ers' decision-makers at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, and UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a private workout with the team in March.

San Francisco ultimately passed on quarterbacks in the draft and didn't sign a rookie signal-caller as an undrafted free agent.

Allen, 30, will join the reigning NFC West champs after spending the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He only attempted three passes in one game during the 2022 campaign.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Allen spent his rookie year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two years with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to '18. He started a total of nine games over three seasons from 2019 to '21 with the Denver Broncos and Bengals.

The 49ers have a lot of uncertainty at quarterback heading into organized team activities and training camp later this summer. Purdy's timetable to start a throwing program is three months after he underwent elbow surgery on March 10.

Lance wasn't traded before or during the draft, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Saturday a deal could materialize in August if Purdy's recovery is going well.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that multiple teams around the NFL believe Darnold's signing is "sneaky significant" and he could open the season as San Francisco's starter.

Allen almost certainly won't compete for the starting spot, but he will give head coach Kyle Shanahan more depth, especially if Lance gets moved at some point.