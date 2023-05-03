Warriors' Klay Thompson: Morale Isn't Low After Loss to Lakers; 'Let One Slip Away'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are keeping an optimistic attitude following Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Klay Thompson said the team's morale is "not low" following the defeat.

"We know we let one slip away," he added. "Got to look at film and see how we can attack them better."

Despite having home-court advantage in the series, the Warriors were at somewhat of a disadvantage heading into this contest. They played a seven-game series against the Sacramento Kings in the first round, which ended Sunday.

The Lakers, meanwhile, closed out their series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Another issue the Warriors had that could be a problem throughout this series is Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star finished Game 1 with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

The Kings didn't have a big man capable of causing problems in the paint like Davis can. Domantas Sabonis got picked apart against the Warriors because they treated him like a non-threat to shoot the ball.

Kevon Looney had similar rebounding success in Game 1 against the Lakers as he did against Sacramento. He had 23 total rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.

Davis was the biggest difference in the game. LeBron James didn't have an impressive showing with 22 points on 9-of-24 shooting, 11 rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 40 minutes.

The Warriors had a 21-6 advantage over the Lakers in three-pointers made and shot 39.6 percent from behind the arc. They only attempted six free throws, two fewer than Davis had on his own.

While there are reasons to be concerned, the Warriors' extensive postseason success will prevent them from panicking. They just overcame an 0-2 deficit against the Kings to reach this point.

Golden State will look to even the series in Game 2 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.