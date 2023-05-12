2023 Chicago Bears Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

It's time for the Chicago Bears' rebuilding process to turn into wins.

Last season's 3-14 record was understandable since it was the first year for head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. They had plenty of cleaning up to do from the previous regime, and the fact it was quarterback Justin Fields' first full season as the starter meant there was a learning curve.

But the roster looks much better on paper heading into the 2023 campaign.

It started with the decision to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for plenty of future draft capital and, most importantly for the upcoming season, wide receiver D.J. Moore. Moore gives Fields a genuine No. 1 option after he was stuck throwing to the likes of Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry by season's end in 2022.

The return of a healthy Darnell Mooney will also help the wide receiver group, and rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright could help stabilize the offensive line after an up-and-down season a year ago.

Throw in defensive improvements with the addition of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and there is reason for optimism in Chicago.

Still, the team's ultimate success will come down to whether Fields can make another leap with more talent around him. He took notable strides from his first to second seasons, especially as a dangerous playmaker with his legs, and will need to take more if the Bears are going to compete in the NFC North.

Here is a look at the schedule Fields and Co. will have to navigate.

2023 Chicago Bears Schedule

Analysis

AP Photo/Justin Edmonds

There is reason for optimism and reason for concern for the Bears when it comes to their schedule.

On the one hand, facing the AFC West will not be particularly enjoyable. That means a game against the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and a road game against a potential Super Bowl contender in the Los Angeles Chargers. Home games against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are more favorable, but Denver could bounce back with head coach Sean Payton leading the way.

On the other hand, games against the NFC South present the Bears with a number of opportunities to rack up wins.

Every team in that division finished the 2022 season with a losing record, and that was when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still had Tom Brady. A head-to-head showdown with the Panthers also stands out, because Chicago can help its own cause twice since it holds Carolina's 2024 first-round pick as part of the trade that brought in Moore.

Elsewhere, the Bears have additional games against the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

They may have to go 3-0 in those contests if they are going to be a surprise playoff contender since those opponents went a combined 19-31-1 during the 2022 campaign and represent some of Chicago's best opportunities for wins in 2023.

Pivotal Matchups

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

NFC North games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions stand out, especially since they both have rosters capable of making the playoffs.

Yet it is the rivalry showdowns with the Green Bay Packers that always draw the most attention in the Windy City. This year's matchups give Chicago the chance to set the tone for the next chapter of the back-and-forth since nemesis Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay.

Fields can get some notable wins under his belt if he plays well against the Packers, and the Bears could gain an advantage in the wild-card race if the Vikings or Lions end up winning the division.

That NFC wild-card race is also why the Bears should circle games against the Commanders and New Orleans Saints.

Both teams were slightly below average in 2022 with Washington going 8-8-1 and New Orleans finishing 7-10. It wouldn't be a surprise to see either take a small step and factor into the wild-card race, which means these games will carry massive weight for Chicago when it comes to the head-to-head tiebreaker and the conference record tiebreaker.

There is also a handful of contests such as the Chiefs one where the Bears likely won't win, so they have to accumulate victories elsewhere. These two games represent a chance to do just that.