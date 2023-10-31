Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Didn't Generate 'Good' Trade Offers

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton remained with the Denver Broncos through the NFL trade deadline, with Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reporting there was "nothing good on the table."

Many wondered whether the Broncos would lean into being sellers and ship out players they don't view as long-term contributors in an attempt to clear money and roster space for the future.

Randy Gregory was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 6. Frank Clark was released by the team after restructuring his contract to lower his base salary to the veteran minimum.

Denver has also gotten off to a disappointing start in Sean Payton's first year as head coach. It's 3-5 with a defense that ranks last in the NFL yards allowed per game (406.0) and 29th in points allowed per game (28.3).

Russell Wilson and the offense have looked better than they did in 2022, but the unit is still not playing consistent football. Wilson has been terrific in the first half of games but significantly drops off in the second half.

Jeudy has fallen down the depth chart in Denver with the emergence of rookie Marvin Mims. He's started five of the seven games he's played, yet he's still second on the team in receiving yards (336) behind Sutton (380)

The Broncos announced on May 1 they picked up the fifth-year option on Jeudy's rookie contract, ensuring he'll be under contract through the 2024 season.

As Payton continues to shape the roster how he wants it to be, the Broncos were open to trading from their depth at wide receiver to add more help elsewhere.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on March 13 the Broncos had trade talks with teams about Jeudy and Sutton but they were asking for a premium price to move any of them.

Even though nothing came of those talks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported prior to the Broncos' Week 5 game against the New York Jets they were getting calls about several players and "could be active" leading up to Tuesday's deadline.

Jeudy and Sutton were specifically cited by Schefter as players likely to garner attention from opposing teams.