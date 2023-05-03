Predicting Raiders Starters After 2023 NFL DraftMay 3, 2023
Predicting Raiders Starters After 2023 NFL Draft
The team that takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders' season opener in 2023 is going to look a lot different than the one that went 6-11 in 2022.
Whether it's better than that squad will be determined. Last year's club was trying to build on a 10-7 campaign but fell flat in head coach Josh McDaniels' first season.
The coach and general manager Dave Ziegler have certainly put their stamp on the roster. After trading for Davante Adams last offseason, they bid farewell to Derek Carr, bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback.
With the 2023 NFL draft now behind us, most of the major offseason acquisitions across the league are done. There are still a few notable free agents available, and the Raiders could get involved.
But this is a good time to step back, look at the players they added and take a gander at projecting the starting lineups on both sides of the ball.
Notable Additions
Free Agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Austin Hooper, WR Phillip Dorsett, TE O.J. Howard, WR DeAndre Carter, WR Cam Sims, S Marcus Epps, S Jaquan Johnson, CB David Long Jr., CB Duke Shelley, Edge Jordan Willis, DT John Jenkins, LB Robert Spillane, CB Brandon Facyson
Draft: DE Tyree Wilson, TE Michael Mayer, DT Byron Young, WR Tre Tucker, CB Jakorian Bennett, QB Aidan O'Connell, S Christopher Smith II, LB Amari Burney, DT Nesta Jade Silvera
No one brought in more free agents than the Raiders. Ziegler clearly wanted to add talent, and the middle of the roster has been completely redone. In all, the Raiders had 10 free agents go elsewhere; 14 remain unsigned, and they brought in 18.
Combined with a nine-player draft class, there's going to be a whole lot of competition when the team goes to camp.
That's probably good news. Very few players on this roster outside of the stars such as Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams can be complacent. Positions all over the field will be open for competition.
Jimmy Garoppolo is obviously the biggest signing of the bunch. His familiarity with McDaniels and his offense creates a little more unity between the quarterback position and coaching staff than the Raiders may have had last season with Carr playing for McDaniels for the first time.
The receiving options will look quite different too. Gone are Mack Hollins, Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. Instead, Michael Mayer, Jakobi Meyers and Austin Hooper figure to factor into the offense.
Projected Offense
Starting Lineup: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Hunter Renfrow, TE Austin Hooper, LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Andre James, RG Jermaine Eluemunor, RT Thayer Munford Jr.
As previously touched on, the receiving options will look different. Davante Adams will still be the unquestioned No. 1 option, but the distribution of targets otherwise will be interesting.
The Raiders brought in Jakobi Meyers via free agency after he lead the New England Patriots in targets and receiving yards in each of the last three years.
How McDaniels deploys Meyers and Hunter Renfrow is worth watching. According to Player Profiler, Meyers was 16th in the league in slot snaps, while Renfrow was 21st.
Keep an eye on tight end as well. Michael Mayer is a talented option. He was the No. 5 prospect on B/R's final big board. However, he plays a position with a steep learning curve in the NFL, as tight ends are caught between the world of offensive linemen and receivers.
Austin Hooper is an experienced veteran, so it's likely he will be the Week 1 starter.
The right side of the offensive line is the biggest mystery. Jermaine Eluemunor has the ability to play guard or tackle, while Thayer Munford showed promise in his rookie season in 2022. Brandon Parker can't be ruled out at right tackle either.
McDaniels will have to spend time in camp trying out different combinations and seeing what sticks.
Projected Defense
Starting Lineup: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Bilal Nichols, DT Jerry Tillery, DE Chandler Jones, LB Robert Spillane, LB Divine Deablo, CB Duke Shelley, CB David Long Jr., NB Nate Hobbs, S Marcus Epps, S Tre'von Moehrig
The defense is where you can really see the major changes. The Raiders finished 27th in yards allowed per play, 32nd in passer rating allowed and 24th in pressure percentage in 2022 despite a line that featured Maxx Crosby.
That led to an overhaul of the secondary. Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. were both free agents and should be considered the leaders in the clubhouse for the starting jobs on the outside.
Shelley made five starts in 11 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season and allowed a passer rating of just 55.2 when targeted. Long was also a part-timer, for the Los Angeles Rams. He was not impressive but at least offers a new look for a unit that was bad.
Expect Shelley to wrap up one of the positions, and Amik Robertson, Brandon Facyson and even rookie Jakorian Bennett could be in play for the other spot.
Marcus Epps brings the experience of playing in a good Philadelphia Eagles secondary to the table. He should be the starter at one safety spot, while Tre'von Moehrig enters a crucial second season with this coaching staff.
The 2021 second-round pick could be on the chopping block if he doesn't improve from last year, when he gave up 449 receiving yards and four touchdowns in coverage.
Up front, No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson figures to be a factor. With Crosby and Chandler Jones on the roster, he might not be a starter, but he's big enough at 6'6", 271 pounds to kick inside sometimes and offer an interior pass rush.