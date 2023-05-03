Predicting Raiders Starters After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The team that takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders' season opener in 2023 is going to look a lot different than the one that went 6-11 in 2022.

Whether it's better than that squad will be determined. Last year's club was trying to build on a 10-7 campaign but fell flat in head coach Josh McDaniels' first season.

The coach and general manager Dave Ziegler have certainly put their stamp on the roster. After trading for Davante Adams last offseason, they bid farewell to Derek Carr, bringing in Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback.

With the 2023 NFL draft now behind us, most of the major offseason acquisitions across the league are done. There are still a few notable free agents available, and the Raiders could get involved.

But this is a good time to step back, look at the players they added and take a gander at projecting the starting lineups on both sides of the ball.