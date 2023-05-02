Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury; Imaging Shows No Fracture

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is day-to-day with a left shoulder contusion, according to an announcement by the organization. He was removed during the first inning of the team's game against the New York Mets.

Acuña was hit in the shoulder by a 93 mph fastball from Tyler Megill in the first at-bat of the game, immediately sank to the ground and eventually received medical attention from the athletic trainers.

He underwent imaging after the game, but the results revealed no fracture.

The injury occurred in the second half of a doubleheader and came after he had an incredible performance in the first game.

Acuña finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in the Braves' 9-8 win in Game 1, which included a monster 448-foot homer that reached the third deck at Citi Field.

Notably, three Mets players—Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil—were all hit by a pitch in the opener, which may have possibly led to some retaliation against Acuña to kick off Game 2.

The 25-year-old superstar is amid another tremendous season for Atlanta and should be seen as an early MVP contender, as he's hitting .363/.450./584 with five homers, 15 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

This Braves team is so talented they may be able to survive a short stint without Acuña as they sit atop the NL East by three games. They'd feel much better if they had their star around to try and stretch their advantage.