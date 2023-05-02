Report: Isaiah Simmons' $12.7M 5th-Year Contract Option Declined by Cardinals

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals opted to decline the fifth-year option for linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The option was worth $12.7 million for the 2024-25 season.

Simmons, 24, arrived in Phoenix with high expectations as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Seen as a safety, linebacker hybrid, he got off to a good start, making the All-Rookie team.

Things haven't panned out since then, however, and he will essentially be on one-year prove-it deal next season in new coach Jonathan Gannon's first year at the helm.

Simmons is coming off one of the better seasons of his young career after racking up a career-high four sacks, five tackles for loss and two interceptions to go along with 99 total tackles.

He's shown all the flashes of being a dominant force but hasn't been able to put it all together during his time with the Cardinals.

Coming out Clemson, he did a little bit of everything en route to being a Unanimous All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus Award winner in 2019 with the Tigers.

That season he racked up a whopping 104 tackles—16.5 for loss—eight sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Still early in his career, there's still plenty of time for him to fulfill his pre-draft potential.

Simmons is still on his rookie deal and is set to make $3.4 million next season. He will become a free agent in 2024.