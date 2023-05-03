Report: Joel Embiid Set to Return for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 2 After Knee Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is set to make his return.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the newly crowned NBA MVP is on track to play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old missed Game 1 with a sprained right knee.

While Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season, he's been one of the league's best players over the past few years. He was brilliant again this season in averaging an NBA-best 33.1 points to go with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal per game, leading to being named NBA MVP on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive season he led the league in points per game.

Should he miss time again, Philadelphia has the pieces to remain afloat in the short term thanks to James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, as was proved against the Celtics on Monday night.

Paul Reed was terrific in Game 1 with Embiid unavailable. He had 10 points and 13 rebounds and made four crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter.

A healthy Embiid is necessary if the 76ers want to make a run at an NBA championship, though. It will be interesting to see how head coach Doc Rivers handles his minutes in Game 2, especially after the Sixers were able to steal a win in Boston and only one day off between each of the first six games in the series.

The Sixers and Celtics will play Game 2 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.