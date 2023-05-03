X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Returns from Knee Injury for NBA Playoffs Game 2 vs. Celtics

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Round One Game Three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets on April 20, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is making his return.

    Embiid was announced as a starter for Game 2 of the second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    tonight's starting five:<br><br>🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/tobias31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tobias31</a><br>🔔 P.J. Tucker<br>🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> <br>🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/JHarden13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JHarden13</a><br>🔔 <a href="https://twitter.com/TyreseMaxey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TyreseMaxey</a><br><br>👕 <a href="https://twitter.com/alscouniforms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alscouniforms</a> <a href="https://t.co/MXaoNRMdV5">pic.twitter.com/MXaoNRMdV5</a>

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the newly crowned NBA MVP was on track to play against the Celtics on Wednesday.

    The 29-year-old missed Game 1 with a sprained right knee.

    While Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a season, he's been one of the league's best players over the past few years. He was brilliant again this season in averaging an NBA-best 33.1 points to go with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal per game, leading to being named NBA MVP on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive season he led the league in points per game.

    Should he miss time again, Philadelphia has the pieces to remain afloat in the short term thanks to James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, as was proved against the Celtics on Monday night.

    Paul Reed was terrific in Game 1 with Embiid unavailable. He had 10 points and 13 rebounds and made four crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter.

    A healthy Embiid is necessary if the 76ers want to make a run at an NBA championship, though. It will be interesting to see how head coach Doc Rivers handles his minutes in Game 2, especially after the Sixers were able to steal a win in Boston and only one day off between each of the first six games in the series.

    76ers' Joel Embiid Returns from Knee Injury for NBA Playoffs Game 2 vs. Celtics
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Sixers and Celtics will play Game 2 on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.