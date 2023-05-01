WWE Raw: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from May 1

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live blog for WWE Raw on May 1 in Fort Worth, Texas.

This week's episode is the second and final night of the WWE draft, so we are going to find out which brand several Superstar will call him from now on.

Also set for this week's show was the return of Brock Lesnar. He and Cody Rhodes are set for a match at Backlash this weekend, so that was the main topic of discussion.

Erik Beaston will still have you covered with the regular recap and grades, and this will be a space for a more detailed description of what happened during each match and segment.

The latest segment and match will be listed at the top of the page, so make sure to refresh throughout the show for more updated results.

Alpha Academy vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Ricochet and Chad Gable started for their teams with a fast-paced exchange of holds and reversals. Neither man could get a clear upper hand until Ricochet hit a headscissor takedown followed by a dropkick.

Maxxine Dupri watched as Ricochet flipped out of a German suplex before Gable hit a rolling German suplex to put him down. Both men tagged in their partners and the crowd went wild for the two big men squaring off.

Otis and Strowman went at each other hard, but it was The Monster Among Monsters who got the better of his opponent with a running crossbody and a bodyslam. Ricochet tagged in and climbed onto his shoulders to hit a swanton for the win.

Winners: Bricochet

More Draft Picks

Booker T and Queen Sharmell were out to read the Raw and SmackDown picks after the break. Here are the picks from the second round.

Raw gets Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

SmackDown gets The Usos

Raw gets Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

SmackDown gets Rey Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma collectively as the LWO.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai

The women's tag team division was highlighted this week when Morgan and Rodriguez faced Bayley and Kai in a non-title match.

Morgan and Kai started off with a lockup and a few pin attempts. They went back and forth with counters and two-counts until Morgan drilled Kai with a dropkick.

Bayley was able to tag in and hit a bodyslam, but then Morgan tagged in Rodriguez. The powerhouse and Morgan hit a couple of double-team moves, but they were unable to get the pin.

The ref refused to allow a tag when Kai touched Bayley's foot, but when the ref was distracted trying to force Kai back to her corner, Bayley cheated to take control.

We returned from a break to see Morgan trying to fight out of Damage CTRL's corner. Rodriguez finally got the hot tag and went on a rampage against both opponents.

She scored a two-count with a twisting senton to Kai before she tagged in Morgan to hit a splash from her shoulders. Bayley tripped Rodriguez and Morgan crashed down onto Kai's knees.

Rodriguez barely broke up a pin, but Bayley ended up winning with a sunset flip a moment later anyway.

Winners: Bayley and Dakota Kai

This wasn't a title match, but beating the champions will likely earn Damage CTRL another shot at the belts in the near future.

The Advocate Makes An Appearance

Paul Heyman came out after Triple H was done to pass along some messages from The Tribal Chief to the WWE Universe.

He talked about how he, Reigns and Solo Sikoa have been drafted to SmackDown, but we still don't know where The Usos will end up yet.

He teased the possibility of Reigns winning the World Heavyweight Championship and got a loud boo from the crowd. Thankfully, Rollins interrupted him before he could say too much more.

The Visionary let the crowd sing his music for a long time while he had a funny interaction with Heyman in the corner. He also promised to win the world title at Night of Champions.

Heyman pretended to call Reigns, so Rollins got the crowd to sing so he couldn't hear the call. Sikoa eventually made his way to the ring when Heyman was physically threatened.

This led to Heyman saying Rollins would be facing Sikoa tonight because Reigns was pulling strings to make it happen. The Visionary was all too happy to hear this.

The Draft Continues

Raw opens with a video recap of the first night of the draft and the Superstars who were already picked. Triple H came out on the stage to kick things off and reveal the first round of picks.

He said since Roman Reigns has been drafted to SmackDown, the new world title will belong to a Raw star. He also said Brock Lesnar is exempt from the draft because he negotiated his contract to be a free agent. Here is the list of draft picks.