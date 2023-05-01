Joel Embiid Out for 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Game 1 With Knee Injury

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Game 1 of the team's second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday night at TD Garden with a right knee sprain, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

There is optimism Embiid may be able to return for Wednesday's Game 2, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added.

Embiid appeared in the first three games of Philadelphia's first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets before suffering the knee injury in Game 3 and missing Game 4. Even without the superstar in the lineup, the Sixers closed out the sweep of Brooklyn.

Charania reported on April 29 that Embiid's injury "is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain." He followed up by saying that the situation is fluid depending on Embiid's progress.

Embiid was Philadelphia's best player in the regular season, averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 66 games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

The 29-year-old was also solid in the team's first three playoff games against the Nets, averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.

To make a deep postseason run, the Sixers will need Embiid to return ASAP. He's a huge difference-maker on both ends of the floor, and the Celtics have no good answer for him.