Kings' De'Aaron Fox Won't Need Surgery for Finger Injury; Should Heal in 2-3 Weeks

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox has the entire offseason for his broken index finger to heal now that the Sacramento Kings lost their first-round playoff series to the Golden State Warriors, but he reportedly won't need that long.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Fox said he does not need surgery and will be 100 percent within two-to-three weeks.

The guard suffered the broken finger during Game 4 of the back-and-forth series and told reporters he likely wouldn't have played in Game 5 if it were the regular season. Alas, this was Sacramento's first playoff series since the 2005-06 season, and he decided not to sit out.

Unfortunately for Fox and the Kings, shooting efficiency was an issue in two of the three games he played after suffering the injury.

He was 9-of-25 (36 percent) from the field in a Game 5 loss and 5-of-19 (26.3 percent) during the decisive defeat in Game 7. That is a small sample size and he was 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) during Game 6, but there is a chance the broken finger on his shooting hand was an issue.

Sacramento fell in seven games despite taking the first two at home.

Home losses in Games 5 and 7 will surely haunt throughout the offseason, but Fox was excellent in 2022-23 and a major reason optimism is high moving forward for the franchise. He made his first career All-Star Game and averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

Fox is also just 25 years old and figures to continue putting up impressive numbers in the immediate future.

If he does just that with a healed finger in 2023-24, the Kings will likely be in the playoffs again with the opportunity to make a deeper run.