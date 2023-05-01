DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Trade Rumors in IG Video: 'Who Said I Wanted to Leave?'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has officially responded to the trade rumors surrounding him potentially booking a one-way ticket out of Arizona.

Hopkins, who is back in Phoenix, posted a video to his Instagram story on Monday discussing his potential departure from the Cardinals.

"I see everybody telling me to stay," Hopkins said. "Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanted to leave? I'm out here working baby."

Hopkins has been included in trade rumors since the end of the 2022 campaign, which was highly disappointing as the Cardinals finished with a 4-13 record and missed the playoffs.

The 30-year-old appeared to fan the flames when he was asked during an appearance on CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast to use his body language or facial expression to determine whether or not he'd be interested in being traded to certain franchises, hinting that he'd be interested in a move to the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills.

Bills linebacker Von Miller has also stated multiple times that Hopkins wants to join the Bills, though the wide receiver has never officially stated that he wants to join the franchise nor has he publicly requested a trade.

Hopkins has long been one of the NFL's best receivers. Despite missing time last season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, he still caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

The five-time Pro Bowler has also posted six seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards and is a three-time All-Pro.

Hopkins would be a solid option for any contending team, but if he remains in the desert, then he'll continue to be the highlight of a receiving unit that includes Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rondale Moore.

Hopkins is under contract with the Cardinals through 2024 and has a cap hit worth $30.8 million in 2023. While it would be ideal for Arizona to move on from the veteran based on his cap hit alone, it might be difficult for the franchise to do so anyway.