    Report: Bruins' Linus Ullmark Had 'Debilitating & Painful' Injury in Panthers Series

    Erin WalshMay 1, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - APRIL 23: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) takes a moment during a stop in play during game four of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Friday, April 23, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The top-seeded Boston Bruins put together one of the biggest choke jobs in NHL history on Sunday night with a Game 7 loss to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers at TD Garden, putting an end to a historic campaign that saw the franchise set single-season records for points and wins.

    Just about every player on the team struggled in the first-round series, perhaps none more than potential Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, who was benched for Game 7 in favor of backup goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

    With the Black and Gold's season having officially come to an end, we are beginning to find out about what ailments the players dealt with in the playoffs.

    Captain Patrice Bergeron said Sunday he played through a herniated disk in his back, and Ullmark played Games 1-6 with "a debilitating & painful injury that limited his mobility and technique," according to ESPN's Kevin Weekes.

