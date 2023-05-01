J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Investment in Burnley After Premier League Promotion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

J.J. and Kealia Watt announced Monday that they've become minority owners in English soccer club Burnley.

J.J. joked that he's "officially retiring from retirement" after bringing his legendary NFL career to an end following the 2022 season. Kealia, meanwhile, boasts plenty of experience in the game. She last suited up for the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars in 2021 and has represented the United States national team.

In Monday's announcement, the Watts emphasized the importance of recognizing Burnley's long history:

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

They witnessed the atmosphere at Turf Moor firsthand when they attended Burnley's 3-0 win over Wigan on March 11.

Now is a great time to come aboard.

The Clarets are one week removed from securing the EFL Championship title, which guarantees them promotion to the Premier League, an achievement that brings more stature and significantly higher revenues. Deloitte estimated moving up to England's top division can be worth £170 million to a club over three seasons.