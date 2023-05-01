Draymond Green 'Excited' for Lakers vs. Warriors: 'They Got a GOAT; We Got a GOAT'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is looking forward to the newest installment of Stephen Curry and LeBron James' rivalry.

Green ran down the upcoming Western Conference Semifinals series between Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers on his podcast and explained why it should be a closely contested affair. Eventually he hit on the biggest storyline.

"Obviously you know you got Steph vs. LeBron," he said at the 24-minute mark. "It's the first time we've seen this since 2018, and it's the very first time we've seen this before the NBA Finals. ... I'm excited about this. I'm really excited about this. ... They're not laying down; we're not laying down. They got a GOAT; we got a GOAT."

Despite Curry and James facing off in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-18, it has done little to dampen the enthusiasm for another postseason battle between the pair.

Curry, 35, is fresh off setting a record for the most points (50) scored in a Game 7, while James added Dillon Brooks to the list of vanquished foes who thought they could come for his throne.

It's especially fascinating to see Steph vs. LeBron at this point in their respective careers.

The Warriors are no longer the unstoppable machine they were when they last played James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Likewise, James is finally starting to show his age a bit. The 38-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists through the 2023 postseason.

The basketball gods couldn't have written a better script for the playoffs.