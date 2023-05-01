NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 1 Schedule

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 1 ScheduleMay 1, 2023
The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will battle in Game 7 on Monday night with the final spot in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The regional rivals have played a fantastic series through six games. The Rangers opened with two road wins, New Jersey followed with three straight victories and New York captured Game 6 to force Game 7.
New York has already won twice inside the Prudential Center, and it will try to complete the road-team sweep of Game 7s in the first round.
The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken produced road victories over the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche on Sunday to advance to the second round.
Monday's winner faces a quick turnaround, as the second-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes begins on Wednesday.
Can New York Build off Its Game 6 Win?
The Rangers will try to finish off the series with the third winning streak between themselves and the Devils.
New York ended a three-game skid at home in Game 6 to set up a Game 7 in an arena in which it won twice to start the series.
The Rangers' defense was the key to the three victories over the Devils. They held New Jersey to four goals in those triumphs. Patrick Kane, Chris Kreider and Co. outscored the Devils 15-4 in their series wins.
Defensively, the Rangers must contain Jack Hughes and Timo Meier, who have the two highest shot totals in the series with 30 and 26.
Hughes and Meier have been relentless with their pressure on net, but that has not turned the Devils into the more explosive offense in the series.
The Rangers have four more goals on 19 fewer shots on goal. Of course, they would love to lower New Jersey's shot total in Game 7, but if not, Igor Shesterkin will be relied upon to keep New Jersey's scoring output low. Shesterkin stopped 93.9 percent of the shots he faced in the series.
New York's game plan seems simple. It needs Kane, Kreider and other experienced stars to step up in the attacking zone, and its defense needs to play well with Shesterkin keeping his high quality in net.
Will New Jersey's Youth Help or Hurt?
Most of the top young players on the Devils roster will be playing in their first Game 7s.
Playing at home should help the Devils, but they lack the advantage of knowing what the moment is like in a winner-take-all playoff game. The Rangers have older skaters that have been through every playoff scenario imaginable.
Monday is a hurdle the young Devils have to leap over in their progression toward the top of the Eastern Conference. They are searching for the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2012.
Hughes and Meier have been active throughout the series, but they only have three goals to show for their 56 combined shots on goal. Hughes has all three of those tallies. Meier does not have a point in the series.
Only Erik Haula, one of the few players in his 30s on the Devils roster, has five points in the series for New Jersey. New York has three skaters with six or more points.
New Jersey needs Hughes to be at his best, Meier to contribute to a goal in some capacity and for other young stars to embrace the moment.
Hughes can't win the game by himself, but if he receives help from Meier, Nico Hischier and others, the Devils could advance to the second round.
The young skaters will receive a ton of attention on Monday, but do not be surprised if Ondrej Palat is New Jersey's most important player. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning scored in Games 4 and 5 and could be vital to easing the young core into the pressure-packed Game 7.