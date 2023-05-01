NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 1 Schedule

0 of 2

Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will battle in Game 7 on Monday night with the final spot in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the line. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The regional rivals have played a fantastic series through six games. The Rangers opened with two road wins, New Jersey followed with three straight victories and New York captured Game 6 to force Game 7.

New York has already won twice inside the Prudential Center, and it will try to complete the road-team sweep of Game 7s in the first round.

The Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken produced road victories over the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche on Sunday to advance to the second round.

Monday's winner faces a quick turnaround, as the second-round series with the Carolina Hurricanes begins on Wednesday.