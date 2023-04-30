Warriors' Klay Thompson Hypes 'the Steph Curry Game' After PG Scores 50 in Game 7 Win

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry became the first NBA player to record 50 points in a Game 7 on Sunday in what Warriors teammate Klay Thompson called "an all-time great performance."

Curry led Golden State to crush the Sacramento Kings, 120-100, sending the Warriors to the conference semifinals.

"What an incredible performance," Thompson said after the game. "This is a Game 7 I'll forever remember as the Steph Curry game."

Curry shot for 20-of-38, including seven three-pointers, to hit the historic mark. He now has the most Game 7 threes in league history.

"Just a joy to watch and play with. I really truly enjoyed just sharing the backcourt with him," Thompson said.

Thompson, who went 4-of-19 and registered 16 points in Game 7, said Curry's performance covered for an "off night" for himself and other Warriors shooters.

"No one really shot it particularly well except for Steph. There's a reason he's a two-time finals MVP, because he pushes us over the top in moments like this," Thompson said. "When he's in the zone like that, you try to just get him in his spots, get him the ball, get out the way."

On the court directly after Golden State's Game 7 win, Thompson was even more enthusiastic in his praise for Curry.

"He's a GOAT for a reason," Thompson said.

The Golden State Warriors will now prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of the conference semifinals on Tuesday at home, where Thompson and Curry will match up against Anthony Davis and LeBron James.