Warriors' Kerr Compares Steph Curry to Jordan: 'One of the Greatest Players' Ever

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Steve Kerr knows he's coaching an all-time legend.

"You just have to remind yourself every once in a while, big picture, this is one of the greatest players in the history of the game," the Golden State Warriors coach said of Stephen Curry after his team's 120-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Sunday's Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

"That's how I felt back in my playing days with Michael Jordan."

Curry channeled his inner MJ and torched the Kings for 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists on 20-of-38 shooting from the field and 7-of-18 shooting from deep. There were extended stretches where the offense was basically him, Kevon Looney second-chance rebounds or bust with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins struggling, but the visitors still cruised to a dominant win.

He did a little bit of everything, from draining rainbow threes to smoothly slicing his way through the defense with dribbling that made it seem as if the ball was on a string. Throw in some acrobatic finishes at the rim, and it was an all-time performance with the season on the line.

This is not the first time Kerr compared the player he's coached and the one he played alongside.

"He's the modern MJ," Kerr told reporters in January. "Playing with the Bulls, half the crowd's got red 23 jerseys on. Now, half the crowd's got blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph ... transcends the game. He elicits an emotion from people. I think because he's so awe-inspiring in his play, no matter where we go, there are people who are cheering for him and can't wait to see him perform."

Jordan ended his career with six rings, and Curry is still chasing him with four.

But if he continues to play like he did Sunday, he may move one step closer to His Airness by the end of these playoffs.