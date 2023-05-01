Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the Field

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Horse racing's Triple Crown season is again upon us.

The first of the three big races takes place Saturday, when the Kentucky Derby will be held for the 149th time at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The event will be followed by the Preakness Stakes on May 20 and the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

The field for this year's Kentucky Derby will be finalized Monday, when the post position draw is held. But it's already clear which horses will likely be participating in the race, and the early betting lines have been set and can be found at Oddschecker.

Forte (11-4 to win) is the early favorite, but the lines will likely shift throughout the week.

Here's a breakdown of some of the top horses expected to compete in this year's Kentucky Derby.