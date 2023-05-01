Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the Field

Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Lineup and Pedigree for All Entries in the FieldMay 1, 2023
Horse racing's Triple Crown season is again upon us.
The first of the three big races takes place Saturday, when the Kentucky Derby will be held for the 149th time at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The event will be followed by the Preakness Stakes on May 20 and the Belmont Stakes on June 10.
The field for this year's Kentucky Derby will be finalized Monday, when the post position draw is held. But it's already clear which horses will likely be participating in the race, and the early betting lines have been set and can be found at Oddschecker.
Forte (11-4 to win) is the early favorite, but the lines will likely shift throughout the week.
Here's a breakdown of some of the top horses expected to compete in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Top Contenders
Forte (pedigree: Violence and Queen Caroline)
Tapit Trice (pedigree: Tapit and Danzatrice)
Angel of Empire (pedigree: Classic Empire and Armony's Angel)
Derma Sotogake (pedigree: Mind Your Biscuits and Amour Poesie)
Practical Move (pedigree: Practical Joke and Ack Naughty)
Forte and Tapit Trice are both trained by Todd Pletcher, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 (Super Saver) and 2017 (Always Dreaming). The two colts should be among the front-runners this year.
Angel of Empire is also trained by a former Kentucky Derby-winning trainer in Brad Cox, who was victorious with Mandaloun in 2021. Angel of Empire has four wins in six career races, including the Arkansas Derby on April 1.
Forte (six wins in seven races) and Tapit Trice (four wins in five) are strong competitors as well. The former has won five consecutive events, with his most recent victory coming in the Florida Derby on April 1.
Derma Sotogake is the least experienced of the top contenders, having raced only twice, but the colt is coming off his first career win at the UAE Derby on March 25.
Middle of the Pack
Kingsbarns (pedigree: Uncle Mo and Lady Tapit)
Verifying (pedigree: Justify and Diva Delite)
Extra Anejo (pedigree: Into Mischief and Superioritycomplex)
Mage (pedigree: Good Magic and Puca)
Mandarin Hero (pedigree: Shanghai Bobby and Namura Nadeshiko)
Verifying's sire is Justify, the most recent Triple Crown champion. He won the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2018, becoming only the 13th horse to achieve the prestigious feat.
If Verifying hopes to follow the same path, he'll need to outrace some strong competition at the Derby. The colt, who is trained by Cox, has two wins in six career races. He finished second to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 8.
Kingsbarns is the third Pletcher-trained horse in the projected Kentucky Derby field, along with Forte and Tapit Trice. Kingsbarns is the only one that is undefeated, after improving to 3-0 with a victory in the Louisiana Derby in March.
Extra Anejo could be one to watch, as he's trained by two-time Preakness winner and former Belmont champion Steve Asmussen, who is seeking his first Kentucky Derby victory. However, the colt is an inexperienced horse that has been recovering from ankle surgery.
In the Running
Hit Show (pedigree: Candy Ride and Actress)
Newgate (pedigree: Into Mischief and Majestic Presence)
Skinner (pedigree: Curlin and Winding Way)
Two Phil's (pedigree: Hard Spun and Mia Torri)
Confidence Game (pedigree: Candy Ride and Eblouissante)
Lord Miles (pedigree: Curlin and Lady Esme)
Shadow Dragon (pedigree: Army Mule and Fire Assay)
Curlin had a good bit of Triple Crown success in 2007, finishing third in the Kentucky Derby, first in the Preakness and second in the Belmont. He's the sire of two horses that could be in this year's field: Skinner and Lord Miles.
Skinner has only one win in six career races, but he's coming off consecutive third-place showings at the San Felipe Stakes in March and the Santa Anita Derby in April.
Lord Miles notched his second career victory in the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 8. It was one of the best showings among the five events he's competed in.