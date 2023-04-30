Kyle Lowry Called 'an Absolute Warrior' by Heat's Erik Spoelstra After Win vs. Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Fresh off of a Game 1 victory over the New York Knicks, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had some high praise for one of his key pieces.

In the postgame press conference, Spoelstra referred to point guard Kyle Lowry as an "absolute warrior" and commented that this was the healthiest Lowry has been all season.

Lowry scored 18 points and added six assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes of the bench in the Heat's 108-101 victory. This comes as a boost to his stats after the six-time all-star was held to 7.6 points in under 25 minutes per game in the Heat's round-one series victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.



Lowry averaged 11.2 points in 2022-23, which was his lowest mark since 2009-10. He also was limited to just 55 games because of several knee injuries. This is something that Spoelstra acknowledged in the availability.

"He's been able to do some pretty amazing things even on one leg this year," Spoelstra said. "He's a winner, an absolute winner, and in these moments where you need him most, he is going to show up."

The victory helped the Heat take a 1-0 series lead over the fifth-seeded Knicks. Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night.