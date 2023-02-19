Heat's Kyle Lowry Reportedly Hopes to Return from Knee Injury by End of February

Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

More reinforcements could soon be on the way for the Miami Heat as guard Kyle Lowry is hoping to return to action by the end of the month, according to a report by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The six-time All-Star has missed the last six games with knee soreness. His return will be a much-needed boost for a Heat team that is already thin at the guard positions.

Miami is also reportedly set to sign power forward Kevin Love after he clears wavers, and the team is also nearing a deal with Cody Zeller in an attempt to bolster its front line.

