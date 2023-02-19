X

    Heat's Kyle Lowry Reportedly Hopes to Return from Knee Injury by End of February

    Francisco RosaFebruary 19, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 31: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat handles the ball during the game on January 31, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

    More reinforcements could soon be on the way for the Miami Heat as guard Kyle Lowry is hoping to return to action by the end of the month, according to a report by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    More Heat news: per source, Kyle Lowry has hope of returning to the Miami lineup by the end of the month (which would indicate his knee soreness is improving). The picture with Lowry will become much clearer in the coming days, but there are encouraging signs.

    The six-time All-Star has missed the last six games with knee soreness. His return will be a much-needed boost for a Heat team that is already thin at the guard positions.

    Miami is also reportedly set to sign power forward Kevin Love after he clears wavers, and the team is also nearing a deal with Cody Zeller in an attempt to bolster its front line.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Heat's Kyle Lowry Reportedly Hopes to Return from Knee Injury by End of February
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon